HANOI Jan 20 France's Aeroports de Paris SA
has bid for a 20 percent stake offered by Airports
Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Singapore's Changi Airport
International had also expressed interest, Vietnamese media said
on Wednesday.
The Dau Tu newspaper quoted ACV's chairman Nguyen Nguyen
Hung as saying the French firm had submitted a bid to become a
strategic partner.
The article later said Changi had formally expressed
interest in the same stake. It was unclear if the information on
the Singaporean firm was attributable to Hung.
ACV officials were not immediately available for comment.
The airports firm is one of Vietnam's biggest state-run
companies and operator of all of the country's major airport.
ACV raised $51.6 million via selling 3.47 percent stake at
its initial public offering in December last year, which put the
company value at $1.2 billion.
