* Vietnam operator seeking strategic partner
* Singapore firm bid fails at first stage
* ACV saw high demand from foreigners in IPO
(Adds comment from ADP)
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI, Jan 20 France's Aeroports de Paris SA
has emerged as the front-runner to buy a 20 percent
stake in Airports Corp of Vietnam (ACV), after an official
confirmed Changi Airport International had failed at the
application stage.
ACV, valued at $1.2 billion, is one of Vietnam's largest
state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and operates most of the
country's major airports.
It is offering a one-fifth stake to potential strategic
partners as part of the government's partial privatisation
programme.
"ADP at the moment is the only eligible investor," Tran Thi
Minh Nguyet, a senior official at ACV, told Reuters.
"ACV needs approval from the Ministry of Transport to go
ahead with the talks," Nguyet said, adding the firm had
submitted a report on ADP's interest to the ministry.
Paris airports operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP) said it had
expressed interest in the 20 percent stake in ACV but had not
yet made a firm offer.
"Given that the financial, industrial and governance
conditions of the sale of the 20 percent stake in ACV's capital
have not been defined, this is in no way a firm offer on the
part of ADP," an ADP spokesman said on Wednesday.
ACV raised $51.6 million by selling a 3.47 percent stake at
its initial public offering in December where foreigners snapped
up 82 percent of the stake offer.
It will lead construction of a $16 billion airport project
near the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City, due to start
in 2018.
Among the interested investors was Changi Airports
International, but its application did not meet legal
requirements, Nguyet said, without elaborating.
Changi did not immediately comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Should ADP be successfully chosen this year, it would be the
second foreign strategic investor in Vietnam's major SOEs after
last week's sale of an 8.8 percent stake in flag carrier Vietnam
Airlines to Japan's ANA Holdings valued at $108
million.
The sale would be a boon to a vaunted but so far sluggish
privatisation programme of hundreds of Vietnam's SOEs that has
repeatedly fallen short of sales and IPO targets.
(Additional reporting by My Pham in Hanoi, Rujun Shen in
Singapore and Jean-Michel Belot in Paris; Editing by Anand Basu
and Sunil Nair)