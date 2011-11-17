HANOI Nov 17 The Vietnamese government
said it has allowed national carrier Vietnam Airlines to
privatise, but said the state will retain more than half of
shares in the firm.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh told the Transport
Ministry in a directive signed on Tuesday to draft a detailed
plan for the airline's privatisation for government approval,
with the state retaining more than 50 percent stake.
The directive, seen by Reuters, offers no timeframe for the
privatisation or gives any details on possible strategic
investor in the airline, a move supported by the government.
"In the process of privatising state owned enterprises, the
government encourages the model of equitisation involving
strategic partners, which are companies of international size,"
Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai said on Tuesday.
He was speaking at a ceremony at which PVI Holdings
handed a certificate of 25 percent stake ownership to its
strategic investor HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG, a unit
of Germany's third-biggest insurer, Talanx.
Vietnam has been selling off pieces of state-owned
enterprises for the past two decades, dubbing the process
"equitisation" rather than privatisation.
STOCK MARKET BOOST
Vietnam Airlines now joins the list of major state firms,
including lender BIDV, top fuel distributor Petrolimex and the
Vietnam Steel Corp (VNSteel), the country's biggest steel
manufacturer, which has received the green light for
privatisation.
Petrolimex and VNSteel have conducted initial public
offerings earlier this year but neither of them has listed
shares.
IPOs and share listing are two separate stages in Vietnam.
The government's renewed effort on its privatisation drive
could help boost stock investors' sentiment after the country's
main stock market has lost nearly a fifth of its value so far in
2011 due in part to economic instability at home and abroad.
The government will apply measures to boost the stock market
by the year-end and in 2012, including adding new products to
the market, Chairman Vu Bang of the State Securities Commission
was quoted by Thursday's Vietnam Economic Times newspaper as
saying.
The government will allow exchange-traded funds and open-end
funds to operate and seek to monitor indirect investment inflows
in an attempt to support the sliding stock market, the Finance
Ministry said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)