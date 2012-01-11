HANOI Jan 11 Vietnam will not make any major changes to interest rates in the short run but there could be adjustments after that, State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Governor Nguyen Van Binh said on Wednesday.

"After the first quarter the SBV and the banking sector will make appropriate adjustments to interest rates," Binh told an economic conference through a translator. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alan Raybould)