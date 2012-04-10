Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
HANOI, April 10 Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday it has decided to cut two key policy rates, the refinance rate and the discount rate, effective on Wednesday.
It will lower the refinance rate to 13 percent from 14 percent and take the discount rate down to 11 percent from 12 percent, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by John Ruwitch)
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.