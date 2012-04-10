HANOI, April 10 Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday it has decided to cut two key policy rates, the refinance rate and the discount rate, effective on Wednesday.

It will lower the refinance rate to 13 percent from 14 percent and take the discount rate down to 11 percent from 12 percent, it said in a statement.

