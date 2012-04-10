(Adds context)
By Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau
HANOI, April 10 Vietnam's central bank on
Tuesday cut two key policy rates, the refinance rate and the
discount rate, in its second move in a month to try to
counteract a slowing economy as inflation moderates.
From Wednesday the refinance rate would be lowered to 13
percent from 14 percent and the discount rate would be brought
down to 11 percent from 12 percent, it said in a statement.
The State Bank of Vietnam also said it would cut the ceiling
rate for deposits to 12 percent from 13 percent.
Most Asian economies have left rates on hold, preferring to
wait and see whether Europe's debt troubles intensify or rising
oil prices spawn an inflationary threat.
The move comes after Vietnam's once-zooming economic growth
slowed to a three-year low of 4 percent in the first quarter as
domestic demand weakened and local industries grappled with high
inventories.
Inflation has moderated after the consumer price index
peaked at 23 percent last August. In March, the consumer price
index hit 14.14 percent, down from 16.44 percent in February,
according to government statistics.
"Inflation is still on a downtrend. We expect another 100
(basis points) (in rate cuts) to come before the end of H1 and
another 100 (basis points) in Q3," said Tai Hui, Head of
Regional Research for Asia at Standard Chartered in Singapore.
Prakriti Sofat, regional economist at Barclays, said she
expected 100 basis points (bps) rate cuts each quarter.
The State Bank of Vietnam's announcement did not offer an
explanation.
The central bank began to unwind tight monetary conditions
on March 12 when it cut the discount and refinance rates.
Those were Vietnam's first policy rate cuts in nearly three
years. The next day it cut the reverse repurchase rate which it
uses in open market operations and a similar move was likely
this time.
With growth slowing and inflation on a down-trend, the State
Bank has trained its sights on getting commercial lending rates
down. The lowering of the cap on deposit rates was also part of
its efforts to bring lending rates down.
But Le Dang Doanh, an independent economist and former
advisor to the government, said it needed to do more than just
cut policy rates.
"Despite the cuts in major rates and deposit rates, loan
rates are still too high for businesses," he said.
"I don't think the cuts will result in price fluctuations,
because people have been cutting spending."
(Additional reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Ed Lane)