By Mai Nguyen
HANOI, June 1 Vietnam's sole refinery operator
Binh Son Refinery (BSR) said on Thursday it has been valued at
72.88 trillion dong ($3.21 billion) as at end-2015, as it
prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) late this year.
The valuation will form the basis for calculating the share
price of Binh Son, which operates the Dung Quat oil refinery,
Vietnam's only operating refinery, and is also looking to
attract strategic investors.
Communist Vietnam has slowly been pushing its state-owned
enterprises to privatise to boost performance. The process has
gained more momentum since a new government took office last
year.
BSR said on Thursday that it plans to sell 5-6 percent of
the company to the public in an IPO scheduled for the last
quarter of this year.
Chairman Nguyen Hoai Giang told Reuters the government had
recently allowed the refinery operator to sell more than half of
the company to either foreign or domestic strategic investors,
giving a potential buyer a controlling stake.
"I think that's a very open policy and will attract
strategic investors strongly," Giang said. "The general
psychology of strategic investors is to want to have the right
to decide big issues, macro issues, as well as daily operational
issues."
BSR had so far talked to Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy
Corp., South Korea's SK Energy Co and Russia's Gazprom Neft
among others on potential strategic stake sale, but
the talks had not progressed.
"We couldn't find a common voice...It's not an easy process
because Dung Quat's capital is very big," Giang said.
BSR's net profit fell 27 percent in 2016 to 4.49 trillion
dong ($198 million), the company's financial statements showed.
($1 = 22,710 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Richard Pullin)