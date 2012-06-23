HANOI, June 23 State oil and gas Petrovietnam
group will sell shares in its subsidiary, Binh Son Refining and
Petrochemical Co which is the operator of the country's only oil
refinery, to the public within this year, the government said.
The operator of the $2.2-billion Dung Quat refinery will
have less state ownership along with 92 other state-owned
enterprises this year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement
issued late on Friday, but gave no values or any specific dates.
It uses the term 'equitisation' instead of privatisation to
describe the process of reducing state ownership via initial
public offerings, in which the state retains a majority of
shares.
The ministry did not say how much of the stake in Binh Son
would be offered to the public. An IPO in Vietnam is separate
from a listing, which can come several years after the shares
have been sold to the public.
The refinery operator is the only firm run by Petrovietnam
to go public this year, according to a Finance Ministry list
seen by Reuters.
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co, established in 2008,
is located in the central province of Quang Ngai, where the
130,500-barrel-per-day refinery was built by French oil services
group Technip and has been operational since May 2010.
The company has also been seeking to sell a 49 percent stake
in the refinery, now fully owned by Petrovietnam, to foreign
investors to raise funds and boost its capacity by 54 percent to
10 million tonnes.
Many state-owned enterprises, which take out most of the
bank loans in Vietnam, have been losing money, while government
reform to diversify state ownership via privatisation has been
slow, upsetting investors.
Last week the government required state-owned enterprises to
disclose their financial statements, as the country seeks to
raise the competitiveness of the public sector and boost
investor confidence.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)