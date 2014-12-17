HANOI Dec 17 Vietnamese rescuers battled on
Wednesday to free 12 workers trapped in a tunnel that collapsed
during construction of a hydropower plant and said it could take
days to get past entrenched mud, sand and debris as water levels
rose.
The rescue involves hundreds of firefighters and members of
the security forces. They managed late on Tuesday to ram a pipe
through the rubble to supply air to the workers as oxygen
dropped to a critical level eight hours after the accident.
But bad weather and the complicated geology of the site in
the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong were hampering the
effort and authorities had a race against time to drain out
water after levels rose to one metre.
They dug small tunnels and reinforced the site with tree
trunks to pull out sand during a mission that has dominated
television networks and the front pages.
"Now there's only one tube to send food and oxygen inside,
while water is rising," Dang Quang Dat, director of Song Da 505
, the workers' firm, told Vietnam Television. "We can't
just dig when we want."
The $22 million hydropower plant, one of dozens planned or
under construction in energy-hungry Vietnam, was expected to
produce about 110 million kWh annually.
An iron tube 60 centimetres in diameter was being used to
pull out rocks and sand and authorities were pinning hopes on
reaching the workers so they could eventually squeeze through
the pipe to get out.
"It's very difficult and narrow ... most work is being done
by hand with the help of some equipment," provincial military
chief Du Truong Giang told VTV.
It was not clear what caused the tunnel to collapse but a
preliminary investigation suggested the cause was heavy rain.
Worker Nguyen Van Tuan said he was in a truck inside the 500
metre tunnel and fled as it caved in.
"Dirt, rocks and mud tumbled in ... we came back to dig out
our trapped colleagues but dirt and rocks kept falling as we
dug, so we had to get help," he told news the VnExpress website.
