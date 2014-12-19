HANOI Dec 19 Vietnamese rescuers including
hundreds of troops and miners on Friday freed 12 workers trapped
for nearly four days after a tunnel collapsed during
construction of a hydropower plant.
Bad weather and the complicated geology of the site in the
Central Highlands province of Lam Dong had hampered the rescue
effort since Tuesday's accident, with fears the workers might
not survive after battles to supply them with oxygen and drain
water rising around them.
Television footage showed rescue teams and workers emerging
from the collapsed tunnel and being greeted by applause, smiles
and cries of relief after a nearly 82-hour mission that gripped
the country.
"There's no better joy than seeing the 12 victims rescued
safely," Lam Dong provincial secretary Nguyen Xuan Tien told
reporters. "They made magic."
Most of the workers were hospitalised and in stable
condition. The sole female among those trapped was given
emergency treatment at the site, said the head of local health
department, Pham Thi Bach Yen.
The rescue team dug from both ends of the tunnel and drilled
from above, following light from the torches of the trapped
workers, who were provided with milk, nutrients, sausages and
ginger tea through a tube.
"Our family has been revived," Pham Viet Diem, whose son and
daughter-in-law were trapped, told Vietnam Television.
"There's nothing more emotional than this. Our family has
been unable to sleep or eat."
The $22 million hydropower plant, one of dozens planned or
under construction in energy-hungry Vietnam, was expected to
produce about 110 million kWh annually.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Robert
Birsel)