GRAPHIC: Convenience stores: link.reuters.com/kyc85w
By My Pham
HANOI, Oct 14 (Reuters) -- Vietnam is seeing a mini-boom in
mini-marts, with local and foreign players beefing up their
presence as shoppers eye easy buys while a robust economy
increases spending power.
Convenience store numbers have jumped more than 260 percent
since 2012, with at least 533 up and running by the end of last
month, according to data from the companies. Market watchers say
Vietnamese consumers are increasingly willing to pay a little
more for the convenience of mini-marts, which open for longer
hours and are found in more and more locations. "There is a lot
of room for growth. In other countries, convenience stores are
about 20 percent of market. Here it is less than 10 percent,"
said CBRE Vietnam Executive Director Richard Leech.
Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, which has opened
93 Vinmart stores since the end of last year, recently said it
would double its 2016 target to 2,000 outlets. In July, 7-Eleven
, which has 8,469 outlets in Thailand and 1,407 in the
Philippines, signed a master franchise agreement with Seven
System Vietnam to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores. Japan's
FamilyMart said it aims to increase its Vietnam stores to more
than 100 in 2016, citing customer growth of 120 percent
annually.
The mini-mart boom sharply contrasts with that of Vietnam's
supermarkets, which expanded around 3 percent to 313 stores in
2014 from 304 in 2012, according to market research firm
Nielsen. Its poll showed a fifth of Vietnamese now used
convenience stores often, although fresh markets remained the
preferred channel with 62 percent of shoppers using them.
Broader expansion of the middle class and retail, however,
means mini-marts face plenty of competition. "Convenience stores
must compete fiercely with other retail channels which are also
growing dramatically, especially online shopping," said Dinh Thi
My Loan, head of the Association of Vietnam Retailers.
(Editing by Martin Petty and Ryan Woo)