HANOI, April 24 The price of rice exports from Vietnam, the world's second largest exporter of the grain, fell this week to its lowest since August 2010, squeezed by lack of foreign buying demand and rising supplies, traders said on Wednesday.

A fall in rice prices in the past month in Vietnam could help boost sluggish demand and keep the southeast Asian nation competitive as buyers have turned to cheaper grain from India, the world's biggest exporter, or its neighbour, Pakistan.

The price of 5-percent broken rice widened to $380 to $385 a tonne on Wednesday, on a free-on-board basis, against $385 a week ago.

The price of $380 a tonne is the lowest since Aug. 4, 2010, when the grade was quoted at between $375 and $380, based on Reuters data.

Exporters have also cut offer prices in order to free up grain in stock next month, ahead of the May 20 expiry of an industry stockpiling scheme that provided interest-free loans to buy paddy, traders said.

"Exporters are preparing for sales now, as nobody wants to pay interest to banks," a trader at a foreign firm in Ho Chi Minh City said.

