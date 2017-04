HANOI Dec 26 Vietnam's rice exports this year would ease 0.9 percent from 2013 to an estimated 6.53 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday, putting the Southeast Asian country far behind major grain exporters Thailand and India.

Vietnam would earn $3.05 billion from rice exports this year, up 4.2 percent from 2013, the ministry said in its monthly report.

Thailand is expected to surpass Vietnam and India this year to regain the rank of largest rice exporter, with 10.2 million tonnes expected to be shipped, compared with India's 10 million tonnes, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)