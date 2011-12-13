(Corrects title of the official to Deputy Agriculture Minister)

HANOI Dec 13 Vietnam has set a target to export 7 million tonnes of rice in 2012, similar to the record high volume expected this year, a state-run newspaper quoted a government minister on Tuesday as saying, citing competition from India and Pakistan.

Exporters have bought just 700,000 tonnes for stocking, down from a level of between 1.5 million and 2 million tonnes in their usual stock in previous years due to the slowing sales, the Agriculture Ministry-run Vietnam Agriculture newpaper quoted Deputy Agriculture Minister Diep Kinh Tan as saying. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)