HANOI Dec 13 Vietnam has set a target to
export 7 million tonnes of rice in 2012, similar to the record
high volume expected this year, a state-run newspaper quoted a
government minister on Tuesday as saying, citing competition
from India and Pakistan.
Exporters have bought just 700,000 tonnes for stocking, down
from a level of between 1.5 million and 2 million tonnes in
their usual stock in previous years due to the slowing sales,
the Agriculture Ministry-run Vietnam Agriculture newpaper quoted
Deputy Agriculture Minister Diep Kinh Tan as saying.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)