BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
HANOI, June 1 Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice average price hit $390 a tonne, its highest level since December 2014, on Thursday on expected stronger demand from foreign importers, traders said.
The rise came after Bangladesh said it would buy 250,000-300,000 tonnes of Vietnamese rice immediately and increase rice imports from Vietnam to 500,000 tonnes by end-2017.
The Philippines also said it would issue a tender to import rice from key suppliers Thailand and Vietnam and possibly India.
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
June 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.320 111.32 0.00 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3899 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.440 30.442 +0.01 Korean won 1140.500 1140.9 +0.04 Baht 33.980 33.97