HANOI, June 1 Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice average price hit $390 a tonne, its highest level since December 2014, on Thursday on expected stronger demand from foreign importers, traders said.

The rise came after Bangladesh said it would buy 250,000-300,000 tonnes of Vietnamese rice immediately and increase rice imports from Vietnam to 500,000 tonnes by end-2017.

The Philippines also said it would issue a tender to import rice from key suppliers Thailand and Vietnam and possibly India.

