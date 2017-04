HANOI Dec 26 Vietnam, the world's third-largest rice exporter, produced an estimated 44.84 million tonnes of paddy rice this year, up 1.8 percent from 2013, thanks mainly to higher yield, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

The rice acreage this year dropped 1.2 percent from 2013 to 7.8 million hectares (19.27 million acres), while the average yield rose 3 percent, the ministry said in a monthly report.

The country's rice exports this year would ease 0.9 percent from 2013 to an estimated 6.53 million tonnes, the ministry said, putting the Southeast Asian country far behind major grain exporters Thailand and India. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)