HANOI, April 8 Vietnam, the world's second-largest exporter of rice, has lowered its floor price for the 35-percent broken grade by more than 1 percent, to $365 a tonne, in a bid to attract buyers, traders said on Monday.

The new floor, eased from $370 a tonne, meant prices for other export varieties such as the 5-percent, 15-percent and 25-percent broken grain, would also be lower, traders said, citing a Vietnam Food Association directive issued on Monday.

"Buyers are still waiting for prices to drop, while stocks in importing nations are also high at the moment," a trader at a European firm in Ho Chi Minh City said.

The association sets no floors for other export grades and allows businesses to fix prices themselves, based on the floor of the 35-percent broken grain.

On March 21, the association stopped setting a floor on the 5-percent broken rice. Due to thin demand, the variety has fallen to $385 to $395 a tonne, from $410 last quoted on March 20.

Last week Vietnam raised its rice export target for 2013 to 8 million tonnes, matching a record level last year, from an earlier goal of 7.5 million to 7.6 million tonnes. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty and Clarence Fernandez)