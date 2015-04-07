HANOI, April 7 The Vietnam-Russia Joint Venture
Bank (VRB) is to seek approval from the Vietnamese and Russian
governments to play a role in government projects in the fields
of nuclear power and defence among others, Vietnamese lender
BIDV said on Tuesday.
The VRB is a 50/50 joint venture established in 2006 between
BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, and
Russia's second-biggest bank, VTB.
Hanoi-based VRB will provide banking services for the
projects, said BIDV, the country's second-biggest partly private
lender in terms of assets, in a statement after it signed a
memorandum with VTB.
The statement gave no details on the projects.
Russia has been helping Vietnam train staff for the
country's first nuclear power plant, with construction slated to
start in 2020. National defence deals include Vietnam's purchase
of Russian-built jet fighters and submarines.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Alan Raybould)