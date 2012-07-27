(Corrects Vietsovpetro ownership shares in paragraph 4 to 51/49
from 50/50)
HANOI, July 27 State oil group Petrovietnam and
Russia's state-owned Zarubezhneft are considering a second joint
venture in Russia that would explore for oil and gas in the
Barents Sea, the Vietnamese firm said.
Officials of the two firms discussed the possible new
venture at a meeting this week, Petrovietnam said in a statement
issued late on Thursday as Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang
began a visit to Moscow.
The statement gave no further details of the venture.
Petrovietnam and Zarubezhneft have been pumping oil and gas
off Vietnam's southern coast through a 51/49 joint venture,
Vietsovpetro, since 1981.
A second venture, Rusvietpetro, has been working in Russia's
Nenetsky autonomous region since 2010, and aims to raise its
crude oil output by 32.5 percent in 2012 to 2 million tonnes, or
40,160 barrels per day.
Petrovietnam said the first oil from Rusvietpetro's third
field, West Hosedayuskoye, was expected during Sang's visit to
Russia this week, and the venture's output would rise to 3
million tonnes in 2013.
Exploration of the remote Barents Sea in the Arctic region
has been booming after some recent large discoveries.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)