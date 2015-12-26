HANOI Dec 26 At a time foreign beermakers would
like to buy into Vietnam's biggest brewer Sabeco, the
state-owned company does not wish to sell a major stake to a
foreign shareholder, according to a Trade Ministry report seen
by Reuters on Saturday.
Sabeco's position of not wanting a foreign partner will
disappoint many potential suitors and could also deal a blow to
Vietnam's patchy privatisation drive.
The government, which owns more than 89 percent of Sabeco,
has indicated interest in selling a chunk of it, and foreigners
are keen to get into Asia's third-biggest beer market after
China and Japan, with consumption of about 3 billion litres a
year.
The trade ministry report was prepared for a Thursday
meeting between ministry officials and heads of some state-owned
enterprises, including Sabeco. Foreign media were not invited to
the meeting.
Efforts to contact Sabeco on Saturday for comment weren't
successful.
Foreigners are showing strong interest in Vietnam, which has
90 million people and this year has grown 6.68 percent, its
fastest pace in five years.
On Friday, a unit of Thailand's Boon Rawd Brewery, who brews
Singha beer, signed a $1.1 billion strategic deal with Vietnam's
Masan Group to buy stakes in two of Masan's unlisted
units including a beer firm for expansion into Vietnam.
Thai Beverage PCL, Thailand's leading beverage
conglomerate, has expressed interested in buying a stake in
Sabeco.
State media in Vietnam has also named Heineken,
Asahi and SABMiller PLC as potential buyers of
Sabeco, which brews Bia Saigon.
The government has struggled to find strategic investors
for state-controlled companies, sometimes because only small
stakes have been offered.
Sabeco had an initial public offering since 2008 but has yet
list itself on the stock exchange as required under the law.
Formally known as Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage
Corporation, Sabeco is among the few state-owned enterprises in
Vietnam that perform relatively well.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)