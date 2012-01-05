HANOI Jan 5 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group will sell its entire 9.6 percent stake in
Vietnam's Sacombank to Eximbank, another Vietnamese
lender, a senior Sacombank executive was quoted on Thursday as
saying.
"Recently the State Bank (of Vietnam) has approved ANZ's
transfer of all its shares (9.6 percent of the registered
capital) at Sacombank to Eximbank," Chief Executive Officer Tran
Xuan Huy was quoted by the Saigon Dau Tu Tai Chinh (Saigon
Financial Investment) newspaper as saying.
The transfer would raise Eximbank's total shares in
Sacombank to 9.73 percent, Huy said without giving any value of
the sale.
Officials at Sacombank, or Saigon Thuong Tin Bank, could not
be immediately reached for a comment.
