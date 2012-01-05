(Change attribution after ANZ statement)

By Ho Binh Minh

HANOI Jan 5 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday it will sell its entire 9.6 percent stake in Vietnam's Sacombank to Eximbank, another Vietnamese lender as it expands its own business in the Southeast Asian nation.

The divestment is the first by a foreign bank in Vietnam, where 11 other domestic banks still have shares of up to 20 percent of their registered capital owned by foreign lenders.

ANZ was expected to complete the sale early this month, ANZ said in a statement sent to Reuters.

It came after Sacombank Chief Executive Officer Tran Xuan Huy was quoted by a state-run newspaper as saying the approval was granted by the State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank.

The transfer would raise Eximbank's total stake in Sacombank to 9.73 percent, Huy was quoted as saying, without giving any value of the sale.

"The transaction is not material to ANZ and the sale terms are confidential," the ANZ statement said.

Shares in Sacombank ended 1.25 percent lower at 15,800 dong ($0.75) each on Thursday and Eximbank shares lost 1.38 percent to end at 14,300 dong. The VN Index closed down 2.26 percent at 340.94 points on Thursday due to sales under pressure of margin calls.

Sacombank was valued at $807 million going by its share's closing price on Thursday and the transfer would therefore be worth at nearly $77.5 million.

ANZ became a strategic investor in Sacombank in 2005. In 2008 it was licensed to establish a 100 percent-owned lender in Vietnam.

The bank, now with 10 outlets in Vietnam offering a full range of banking services, has extended its automated teller machine network, opened a call centre and launched internet banking for Vietnamese customers, ANZ CEO Asia Pacific Europe and America Alex Thursby said in the statement.

"Given this, it makes sense to give greater focus to the growth of our ANZ-owned business in Vietnam and to sell our stake in Sacombank," Thursby said.

Sacombank's gross profit last year reached an estimated 2.74 trillion dong ($130.3 million), Huy said in the interview with the newspaper, above the annual target that aimed to raise the bank's gross profit in 2011 by 12 percent to 2.7 trillion dong.

Both Sacombank and Eximbank are based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's commercial centre. ($1=21,026 dong) (Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in Sydney; Editing by John Ruwitch and Matt Driskill)