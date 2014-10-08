SINGAPORE Oct 8 Maritime authorities across
Southeast Asia are scouring the seas for a Vietnamese oil
tanker, which has not been heard from for six days and is now
feared to have been taken by pirates.
The Sunrise 689, which had a crew of 18 people and was
carrying over 5,000 tonnes of gas oil, vanished from radar 40
minutes after leaving Singapore on Oct. 2 when it was bound for
Quang Tri province in central Vietnam.
Noel Choong, head of the International Maritime Bureau's
(IMB) piracy reporting centre in Kuala Lumpur, said they suspect
it was hijacked.
"It looks like their communication system is off or
destroyed," Choong told Reuters on Wednesday, saying an attempt
to trace the tanker using satellites had failed.
The ship is owned by Vietnam's Haiphong Sea Product
Shipbuilding Co, which said its last known location was 115
nautical miles northeast of Singapore.
"We learnt that parties involved have started the search for
the ship. So far Vietnam has yet to send any ship to the
last-known location," said company official Nguyen Vu Diep.
SERIES OF ATTACKS
There has been a series of piracy attacks in Southeast Asian
waters this year, with at least 11 vessels hijacked in the
Strait of Malacca or South China Sea since April, according to
the IMB.
On Aug. 28, the Thailand-flagged tanker V.L. 14 was attacked
by six armed pirates 30 nautical miles north of Tioman Island in
Malaysia. The pirates drained the vessel's cargo of l,296 tonnes
of lube oil before escaping.
Vietnam's National Search and Rescue Committee said that it
and the foreign ministry had sent diplomatic notes on Tuesday to
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand,
Brunei and Cambodia asking for help in the search.
It said that its maritime search and rescue coordination
centre, coastguards and navy were searching for the vessel along
with agencies from other countries in the region.
"Maritime authorities are out searching for her (the vessel)
using surface ships and maritime patrol aircraft," said a
spokeswoman for the Regional Co-operation Agreement on Combating
Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) in
Singapore.
