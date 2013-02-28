Feb 28 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Sai Gon Securities Inc. , one of Vietnam's top 10 securities brokerages:

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Revenues 849,294 848,048

Gross profit 487,258 126,604

Net profit 465,492 82,753

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based brokerage house were 1.12 percent at 18,000 dong ($0.86) each at 0328 GMT. ($1=20,900 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)