HANOI Jan 9 Vietnam will raise the trading band
in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the country's main
stock market, to 7 percent next week, from 5 percent now, as
part of market-boosting measures, regulators said on Wednesday.
The trading band on the Hanoi Stock Exchange will
also be raised to 10 percent from 7 percent at present, Chairman
Vu Bang of market watchdog the State Securities Commission,
said in a statement obtained by Reuters.
The new bands will be in place as of Jan. 15, he said.
