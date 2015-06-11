HANOI, June 11 Vietnam's securities regulator
said on Thursday it was seeking to cut a share repayment period
to two days from three to support the country's stock markets
, in line with international standards.
The State Securities Commission (SSC) would first gauge
public opinion on reducing the repayment time before deciding
whether to amend regulations, the finance-ministry run regulator
said in a statement posted on its website. (ssc.gov.vn)
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 1.15 percent at
0713 GMT on Thursday. Analysts said the move by SSC would
further boost the market in coming sessions.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)