HANOI Oct 6 Vietnam's VN Index advanced
2 percent to 581.38 points at 0723 GMT on Tuesday, the highest
intraday level in seven weeks, with most shares rising in
response to the striking of deal in the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP).
Banking shares led the market with Vietcombank, the
country's biggest lender by market value, rising 3.91 percent
while BIDV jumped 4.24 percent.
Shares of textile and seafood companies also rallied as the
sectors could benefit strongly from the TPP, analysts said.
Vietnam is a major exporter of seafood, garments and footwear.
Fisheries producer and exporter Hung Vuong Corp
climbed 6.9 percent to above a seven-week intraday high.
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Martin Petty)