(Recasts, adds closing prices, comments)
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI Oct 6 Vietnam's VN Index rose 1.98
percent on Tuesday to close at its highest since Aug. 14, with
most shares advancing following the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) deal.
Financial shares led the gainers, with top lender
Vietcombank rising 4.11 percent to close near a
four-week high, while insurer BaoViet Holdings jumped
6.25 percent and Saigon Securities Incorp advanced 6.41
percent.
Shares of textile and seafood companies also rallied as
Vietnam, a major exporter of seafood, garments and footwear,
could benefit strongly from the TPP, experts said.
Fisheries producer and exporter Hung Vuong Corp
climbed 6.9 percent to above a seven-week closing high, while
Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment Trading JSC ended
up 2.09 percent, its highest closing level since July 31.
"Despite some time lag needed for TPP to be implemented, the
deal in the short term will be a breath of fresh air to the
market thanks to its potential benefits for Vietnam," said Do
Quang Hop, deputy head of research at Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
Hop said the index could advance further to 600 points, a
strong resistance level.
The Vietnam index has been Asia's best performer so far this
year thanks to the country's strong performance in manufacturing
and exports, most of which, however, are foreign-driven, and
potential gains from several trade deals, including TPP.
(Additional reporting by My Pham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)