HANOI, Nov 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.9 percent on Thursday as investors sold blue chips after their recent gains, including top listed firm Vinamilk and banks. Dairy products maker Vinamilk closed down 1.6 percent at 123,000 dong ($5.47). The stock hit a record high of 140,000 dong on Nov. 16, having gained 37 percent since Oct. 13 mainly due to a state share sales plan. Four of the country's six listed banks also fell, including Vietcombank, the biggest listed lender that slid 1.3 percent. A total of 157.76 million shares changed hand, above the five-day average of 153.04 million shares, Reuters data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday/the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 590.40 PREV. CLOSE 595.70 % CHANGE -0.89% HIGH 594.67 LOW 590.39 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.004 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.401 Change (%) 1-year 1.671 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 ($1=22,480 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)