HANOI, Nov 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended down 0.9 percent on Thursday as investors sold blue
chips after their recent gains, including top listed firm
Vinamilk and banks.
Dairy products maker Vinamilk closed down 1.6 percent at
123,000 dong ($5.47). The stock hit a record high of 140,000
dong on Nov. 16, having gained 37 percent since Oct. 13 mainly
due to a state share sales plan.
Four of the country's six listed banks also fell, including
Vietcombank, the biggest listed lender that slid 1.3
percent.
A total of 157.76 million shares changed hand, above the
five-day average of 153.04 million shares, Reuters data show.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday/the
close (0801 GMT).
VN Index 590.40
PREV. CLOSE 595.70
% CHANGE -0.89%
HIGH 594.67
LOW 590.39
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.004
Change (%) 3-mnth 12.401
Change (%) 1-year 1.671
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
($1=22,480 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)