HANOI, Dec 17 Vietnam's shares rose along with
other regional bourses on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee raised the
range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a
percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent,
ending a lengthy debate about whether the economy was strong
enough to withstand higher borrowing costs.
The rate hike was widely expected and the Vietnam stock
market has already priced in it, analysts said.
The benchmark VN Index had gained 0.65 percent by the
break, on track for its third consecutive gain.
Vietcombank, the country's top lender by market
value, rallied 0.69 percent, while BIDV jumped 3.4
percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 576.26
PREV. CLOSE 572.55
% CHANGE +0.65%
HIGH 579.18
LOW 572.55
Change (%) 1-mnth -6.018
Change (%) 3-mnth 1.493
Change (%) 1-year 6.991
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)