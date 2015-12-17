HANOI, Dec 17 Vietnam's shares rose along with other regional bourses on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade. The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee raised the range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, ending a lengthy debate about whether the economy was strong enough to withstand higher borrowing costs. The rate hike was widely expected and the Vietnam stock market has already priced in it, analysts said. The benchmark VN Index had gained 0.65 percent by the break, on track for its third consecutive gain. Vietcombank, the country's top lender by market value, rallied 0.69 percent, while BIDV jumped 3.4 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 576.26 PREV. CLOSE 572.55 % CHANGE +0.65% HIGH 579.18 LOW 572.55 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.018 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.493 Change (%) 1-year 6.991 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)