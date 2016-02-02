HANOI, Feb 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.76 percent on Tuesday to close at its lowest level since
Jan. 22, as lower oil prices hurt investors' sentiment.
Most blue-chip stocks either headed south or stayed flat.
Energy shares led the fall with PetroVietnam Gas
declining 4 percent.
Dairy products maker Vinamilk and property firm
Vingroup were unchanged.
Food producer Masan Group lost 1.4 percent and
technology firm FPT Corp edged down 0.86 percent even
after upbeat business results.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 536.45
PREV. CLOSE 540.56
% CHANGE -0.76%
HIGH 542.26
LOW 535.38
Change (%) 1-mnth -6.644
Change (%) 3-mnth -11.000
Change (%) 1-year -6.164
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)