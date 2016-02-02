HANOI, Feb 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.76 percent on Tuesday to close at its lowest level since Jan. 22, as lower oil prices hurt investors' sentiment. Most blue-chip stocks either headed south or stayed flat. Energy shares led the fall with PetroVietnam Gas declining 4 percent. Dairy products maker Vinamilk and property firm Vingroup were unchanged. Food producer Masan Group lost 1.4 percent and technology firm FPT Corp edged down 0.86 percent even after upbeat business results. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 536.45 PREV. CLOSE 540.56 % CHANGE -0.76% HIGH 542.26 LOW 535.38 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.644 Change (%) 3-mnth -11.000 Change (%) 1-year -6.164 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)