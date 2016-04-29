HANOI, April 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
gained 1.13 percent on Friday, ending April with the
biggest monthly jump in six months, with banks leading the rise.
Lender BIDV, the country's top partly private bank
by assets, outperformed the market with a 6.06 percent jump,
followed by insurer BaoViet Holdings that climbed 5.17
percent.
Trade was volatile ahead of holidays with volumes at 124.9
million shares, compared with five-day average of 145.86
million. Vietnam's stock market will be closed on May 2-3 for a
public holiday.
The index has advanced a combined 0.99 percent this week,
the fourth consecutive weekly gain, posting the strongest
monthly jump of 6.6 percent since October 2015, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 598.37
PREV. CLOSE 591.67
% CHANGE +1.13%
HIGH 599.71
LOW 591.20
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.770
Change (%) 3-mnth 9.676
Change (%) 1-year 5.205
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)