HANOI, May 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.29 percent at the break on Wednesday, as gains in several big caps failed to offset losses in most shares. Energy stocks led the decliners after oil prices fell in the previous session as rising output renewed worries about the global glut of crude, while the U.S. dollar rebounded and equity markets weakened. PetroVietnam Gas dropped 3.3 percent. Mobile World Investment Corp bucked the trend to gain 4 percent following its upbeat corporate result of 79.3 percent jump in net profit. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 596.66 PREV. CLOSE 598.37 % CHANGE -0.29% HIGH 596.99 LOW 592.43 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.295 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.742 Change (%) 1-year 6.396 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 ($1=22,294 dong) (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)