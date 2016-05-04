HANOI, May 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged down 0.29 percent at the break on Wednesday, as gains in
several big caps failed to offset losses in most shares.
Energy stocks led the decliners after oil prices fell in the
previous session as rising output renewed worries about the
global glut of crude, while the U.S. dollar rebounded and equity
markets weakened.
PetroVietnam Gas dropped 3.3 percent.
Mobile World Investment Corp bucked the trend to
gain 4 percent following its upbeat corporate result of 79.3
percent jump in net profit.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 596.66
PREV. CLOSE 598.37
% CHANGE -0.29%
HIGH 596.99
LOW 592.43
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.295
Change (%) 3-mnth 9.742
Change (%) 1-year 6.396
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
($1=22,294 dong)
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)