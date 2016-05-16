HANOI, May 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.31 percent at the break on Monday, snapping the
two-day losing streak late last week, with property shares and
energy stocks leading the gains.
Top real estate and retail firm Vingroup rallied
1.87 percent, followed by PetroVietnam Gas with a 1.85
percent rise after oil prices jumped as Goldman Sachs said the
market had flipped into deficit.
The index has gained a combined 0.7 percent last week, the
sixth consecutive weekly gain, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 612.73
PREV. CLOSE 610.82
% CHANGE +0.31%
HIGH 615.33
LOW 608.49
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.675
Change (%) 3-mnth 12.129
Change (%) 1-year 12.527
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)