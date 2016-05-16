HANOI, May 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.81 percent on Monday, snapping the two-day losing streak late last week, with gains in real estate and energy stocks offsetting losses in most shares. Property and retail company Vingroup rose 2.8 percent. PetroVietnam Gas climbed 2.78 percent to hit the highest closing level since August 2015, while oil prices jumped as long-time bear Goldman Sachs said the market had ended almost two years of oversupply and flipped to a deficit following global oil disruptions. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 615.78 PREV. CLOSE 610.82 % CHANGE +0.81% HIGH 616.17 LOW 608.49 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.675 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.129 Change (%) 1-year 12.527 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 ($1=22,330 dong) (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)