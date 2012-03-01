March 1 Vietnam is hoping that falling
inflation and rising global risk appetites will spur sustained
interest in the country's small stock market, a frontier where
many pioneers have been burned.
Cheap valuations and optimism that Vietnam is getting on top
of deep economic problems have attracted share-buyers this year.
The country has been one of the world's top performing
equity markets so far in 2012. The benchmark index for the main
bourse, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, was up 20.5
percent through Wednesday.
The big question, though, is sustained performance. the
market needs to be broader and deeper to move well away from
being an adventuresome roller-coaster ride.
Vietnam's stocks, once a hot frontier market for investors,
never fully recovered after the index plunged 66 percent in
2008, during the global financial crisis.
The index rebounded 57 percent the next year, but in 2010 --
a strong year for most Asian markets -- Vietnamese shares
dropped 2 percent. Then it tumbled 27 percent last year.
There is encouraging economic news. Sky-high
annual inflation, which hit 23 percent in August, is falling,
reaching 16.4 percent in January. Economists expect that
monetary authorities can start cutting interest rates by the
second half -- unless world oil prices spike, pushing inflation
back up.
Vietnam's easing inflation and an
improving trade balance suggest that the economy is stabilising,
Fitch Ratings said on Monday.
ADDRESSING IMBALANCES
Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging
Markets Group, said there has been renewed foreign interest in
Vietnam "coupled with positive local sentiments that the
government has effectively addressed some of the economic
imbalances."
The $843 million Templeton Frontier Markets fund has about
8.5 percent of its portfolio in Vietnam equities.
Mobius, who manages $40 billion worth of emerging market
assets, has invested in Vietnamese consumer and commodities
stocks.
Nguyen Vu Ngoc Trinh, chief investment officer at Manulife
Asset Management (Vietnam) Co. Ltd., said that a stabilised
economy with reasonable inflation level "would create a platform
for growth in Vietnam."
Thanks to the government's "bold and consistent measures" to
deal with inflation and restructure the economy, "money is
coming into the stock market upon expectations that the macro
situation has established a bottom," said Nguyen Hoang Long,
investment director at An Binh Securities.
Manulife's Trinh recommends that investors look at
companies in the financial and consumer goods sectors that they
could hold for the long-term.
One of the Vietnamese market's main problem is a shortage of
long-term institutional investors.
MORE REFORMS NEEDED
However, drawing more of these investors depends
on more concrete reforms to Vietnam's public finances and
shaping up inefficient, indebted state-owned enterprises to get
listed.
To try deepen the market , officials in Vietnam
have indicated that a long-clogged pipeline of initial public
offerings will reopen, and chunks of major state-owned
enterprises will be sold.
Vietnam has said it plans to allow exchange-traded funds and
open-end funds to operate.
One example of a global fund manager that has invested
directly in many Asian markets -- but not yet Vietnam's -- is
Aberdeen Asset Management.
"From a longer-term perspective, Vietnam is very promising,
it's got a big population and it's in a very early phase of
development. However, they need the maturity of management and a
wider pool of companies other than state-owned ones," said
Christopher Wong, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen in
Singapore.
Citigroup is bullish on Vietnam and said in a Feb. 22
report that the country should be a core frontier market holding
for investors, citing attractive long-term economic prospects on
the back of a fast-growing population and low-cost labour pool.
"Low valuations have also helped," Citi said. Although
Vietnam's stock market has sharply outperformed this year's 3
percent gain by the MSCI Frontier Markets' index',
, it still looks cheap.
LAGGING OTHER MARKETS
According to StarMine data, Vietnam stocks are trading at 11
times its earnings, lower than some of its peers. Indonesia's
market, which rose 46 percent in 2010 and 3 percent in 2011
before cooling this year, is trading at 18 times.
Despite the rebound in the Ho Chi Minh index this year, it
still lags other markets. It fell 27 percent last year, compared
to 22 percent for MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Asia ex Japan's
18 percent loss.
The market capitalisation of Ho Chi Minh's stock exchange,
just under $28 billion, is much smaller than those of others in
Southeast Asia. As of midday on Thursday, Indonesia's exchange
had a capitalisation of $351.5 billion, while Malaysia
had $268.4 billion.
Through Feb. 22, Vietnam this year had attracted $32.3
million net inflows from equity funds. In the same period, some
of its peers such as Malaysia, which only saw $12.2 million of
fund inflows, data from fund flows tracker EPFR Global showed.
LionGlobal's S$47.5 million Vietnam fund has been one of the
beneficiaries, having gained 12.3 percent in January in US
dollar terms, outperforming the benchmark's 10.4 percent rise
for that month.
"Sectors we like are the consumer names, and we are bearish
on the real estate sector, due to oversupply and clamping down
by central bank on lending to this sector," said LionGlobal in a
report.
Although it is neutral on financials, LionGlobal counts
Vietnam's largest insurer Baoviet Holdings and bank
Sacombank among its top holdings, and also has a stake
in food and natural resources firm Masan Group Corp.
Long of An Binh Securities recommends Vietnam's large banks
and blue chips with strong cash flows, such as Petrovietnam
Fertilizer and Chemicals Corp and software firm FPT
Corp.
(Additional reporting by Duy Vu in HANOI and Rajesh Chandnani
and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in BANGALORE; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)