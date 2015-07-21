GRAPHIC: Vietnamese shares: link.reuters.com/jew25w
By My Pham
HANOI, July 21 Vietnamese equities are
outperforming the rest of Southeast Asia ahead of a long-awaited
move in September by the government to finally dismantle a 49
percent foreign ownership cap on a number of listed companies.
The benchmark VN index is leading gains in Southeast
Asia so far this year, followed by the Philippines. The market
has climbed 13.4 percent, with investors picking up shares in
big companies. Vietcombank, the largest firm by market
value, has jumped 55.2 percent while top insurer BaoViet
Holdings has soared 90.63 percent. In the second
quarter, net foreign buying of Vietnamese shares rose to $135
million, the highest for any quarter since 2007.
The economy is growing at its fastest pace since 2008, and
the country's communist leaders hope to turn Vietnam into a
manufacturing hub with the presence of tech giants such as
Samsung Electronics and Microsoft. The
government wants foreign investors to capitalise the country's
companies and help fund that transformation. Adding to Vietnam's
allure, its stocks are the second-cheapest in Southeast Asia,
after Singapore shares.
"Foreign investors recognise that the market is cheap, and
that the economy is arguably in the best shape it has ever been
in," said Kevin Snowball, CEO of PXP Asset Management in Ho Chi
Minh City. "In our opinion the foreign limit reforms put Vietnam
on the cusp of a breakout."
Countering the optimism is the market's small size and low
liquidity. Market capitalisation is around an eighth of
Thailand's and a sixth of Indonesia's, making
Vietnam relatively more vulnerable to investor speculation.
Foreign investors are also focusing their share purchases in the
country's top firms and have yet to show significant interest in
the hundreds of other smaller, domestic companies. So far,
foreign investors have hit the ownership threshold of just 30
listed companies.
