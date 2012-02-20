HANOI Feb 20 Stock trading time on Vietnam's two markets will be extended into the afternoon starting next month, market regulators said on Monday, in a move to boost investment sentiment.

The new session will begin on March 5 at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the country's main market, and the Hanoi Stock Exchange, and end at 2.15 p.m. (0715 GMT), the State Securities Commission, the market watchdog, said in a statement.

Trading in Vietnamese shares on the two markets has so far been limited to the morning, with order-matching transactions ending at 11 a.m. (0400 GMT).

The VN Index closed up 2.65 percent at 413.98 points on Monday, having advanced 17.76 percent so far this year after an annual fall of 27.5 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Ron Popeski)