HANOI Feb 20 Stock trading time on
Vietnam's two markets will be extended into the afternoon
starting next month, market regulators said on Monday, in a move
to boost investment sentiment.
The new session will begin on March 5 at the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange, the country's main market, and the Hanoi
Stock Exchange, and end at 2.15 p.m. (0715 GMT), the
State Securities Commission, the market watchdog, said in a
statement.
Trading in Vietnamese shares on the two markets has so far
been limited to the morning, with order-matching transactions
ending at 11 a.m. (0400 GMT).
The VN Index closed up 2.65 percent at 413.98 points on
Monday, having advanced 17.76 percent so far this year after an
annual fall of 27.5 percent in 2011.
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Ron Popeski)