* Vietnam taking delivery of Kilo-class submarines from
Russia
* Part of naval expansion that has caught China's eye -
experts
* China will have to reassess Hanoi's capabilities - experts
* Vietnam's ties with China strained over South China Sea
claims
* Russia and India helping train Vietnamese crews
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, Sept 8 Vietnam will soon have a
credible naval deterrent to China in the South China Sea in the
form of Kilo-class submarines from Russia, which experts say
could make Beijing think twice before pushing its much smaller
neighbour around in disputed waters.
A master of guerrilla warfare, Vietnam has taken possession
of two of the state-of-the-art submarines and will get a third
in November under a $2.6 billion deal agreed with Moscow in
2009. A final three are scheduled to be delivered within two
years.
While communist parties rule both Vietnam and China and
annual trade has risen to $50 billion, Hanoi has long been wary
of China, especially over Beijing's claims to most of the
potentially energy-rich South China Sea. Beijing's placement of
an oil rig in waters claimed by Vietnam earlier this year
infuriated Hanoi but the coastguard vessels it dispatched to the
platform were always chased off by larger Chinese boats.
The Vietnamese are likely to run so-called area denial
operations off its coast and around its military bases in the
Spratly island chain of the South China Sea once the submarines
are fully operational, experts said.
That would complicate Chinese calculations over any military
move against Vietnamese holdings in the Spratlys or in the event
of an armed clash over disputed oil fields, even though China
has a much larger navy, including a fleet of 70 submarines, they
added.
"Sea denial means creating a psychological deterrent by
making sure a stronger naval rival never really knows where your
subs might be," said Collin Koh of Singapore's S. Rajaratnam
School of International Studies.
"It is classic asymmetric warfare utilized by the weak
against the strong and something I think the Vietnamese
understand very well. The question is whether they can perfect
it in the underwater dimension."
TRAINING RUNS
Vietnam is not wasting time getting to grips with its
biggest ever arms purchase, the centrepiece of a naval expansion
programme that state media has kept largely under wraps.
From the sheltered harbour of Cam Ranh Bay - home to a
massive U.S. military base during the Vietnam War - the first
two submarines have recently been sighted plying the Vietnamese
coast on training runs, according to regional diplomats.
A Vietnamese crew is training aboard its third Kilo in
waters off St Petersburg ahead of its delivery to Cam Ranh Bay
in November, Russia's Interfax news agency reported last month.
And a fourth vessel is undergoing sea trials off the Russian
city's Admiralty Shipyard while the last two are being built.
While regional military attaches and experts are trying to
gauge how quickly Vietnamese crews are mastering the advanced
submarines, some believe it won't be too long before Hanoi
starts sending them further offshore into the South China Sea.
"The Vietnamese have changed the whole scenario - they
already have two submarines, they have the crews and they appear
to have the weapons and their capabilities and experience will
be growing from this point," said Siemon Wezeman, an arms
transfer researcher at the Stockholm International Peace
Research Institute (SIPRI).
"From the point of view of Chinese assumptions, the
Vietnamese deterrent is already at a point where it must be very
real."
As well as possessing shorter-range torpedoes, modern Kilos
while submerged can launch sea-skimming anti-ship missiles that
can travel 300 km (188 miles).
Wezeman said SIPRI estimated that Vietnam had received at
least 10 of the 50 Klub anti-ship missiles this year as part of
the deal with Moscow, but there was no sign of any purchases of
the Klub land-attack variant.
Zhang Baohui, a Chinese security specialist at Hong Kong's
Lingnan University, said he believed Beijing's military planners
were concerned about the submarines.
"On a theoretical level, the Vietnamese are at the point
where they could put them to combat use," he said.
Neither China's Defense Ministry nor its Foreign Ministry
responded to a request for comment.
"DEFENSIVE" WEAPONS
Senior Vietnamese military officials told Reuters they were
satisfied with progress, saying training at sea and integration
of the submarines into its developing naval force was going
smoothly.
They stopped short of confirming whether the first two were
fully operational but stressed they would be used "defensively".
"They are not our sole weapon, but part of a number of
weapons we are developing to better protect our sovereignty. In
that regard, the submarines will be defensive," said one
military official in Hanoi who declined to be identified because
of the sensitivity of the matter.
That echoes public comments from Deputy Defence Minister
Nguyen Chi Vinh who has repeatedly stated, without mentioning
China directly, that Vietnam would not start a conflict in the
South China Sea but if one began "we would not just stand back
and watch".
Vietnam - a traditional army power - has significantly
expanded its navy in recent years, acquiring modern frigates and
corvettes, mostly from Russia, that are equipped with anti-ship
and anti-submarine weapons.
Hanoi has also embarked on a building programme of ships
based on Russian designs.
Vietnam and China have a bloody history, fighting a brief
border war in 1979. They clashed at sea in 1988 when China
occupied its first holdings in the Spratlys. China also took
full control of another South China Sea island chain, the
Paracels, after a naval showdown with the then South Vietnam in
1974.
Former Western submariners watching developments said they
were impressed with the apparent progress despite the enormity
of the challenge for Vietnam in developing a submarine
capability from scratch.
By comparison, the Philippines, the other country most at
loggerheads with Beijing in the South China Sea, has no
submarines or modern naval surface ships or significant naval
aircraft.
Even before Vietnam took delivery of its first Kilo in
January, Vietnamese submariners had been receiving training in
Russia, Hanoi's Cold War-era patron.
India's navy is also training Vietnamese crews at its INS
Satavahana submarine centre in Andhra Pradesh state, an Indian
naval official told Reuters. India has operated Kilos since the
mid-1980s.
"It is not just about learning basic operational
considerations, it is about the doctrine and tactics of how best
to exploit these vessels - and making sure you've got a
long-term programme to build all this up," one Western
submariner said.
MORE ADVANCED THAN CHINA'S KILOS
The diesel-electric Kilo is considered one of the quietest
submarines and has been constantly refined since the 1980s.
Vasily Kashin, a Moscow-based strategic analyst, said he
believed Vietnam's Kilos were more technologically advanced than
the 12 such vessels operated by China's navy, which obtained its
last one a decade ago.
Internal sound absorption had been improved, along with
weapon control and loading systems, he said.
Open source satellite images have shown Kilos alongside new
Russian-built submarine wharves at Cam Ranh Bay, as well as a
new dry dock for repairs. A medical facility for submariners has
also been completed nearby, according to Russian media reports.
Russian personnel are also stationed at a new Russian-built
training centre in Cam Ranh, which includes simulators of
control, navigation and weapons systems.
U.S. forces used the bay's sheltered features to build a
vast airport and logistics base at the height of the Vietnam War
in the 1960s, when Cam Ranh was part of the then South Vietnam.
By late 1978 it was in Soviet hands, as a victorious Hanoi
signed over base rights to Moscow. In disrepair through much of
the 1990s, the Russians could not negotiate an extension and
departed in 2002.
Across the harbour from the sensitive submarine facilities,
the Vietnamese are expanding ship repair yards they hope will
attract a range of foreign navies at commercial rates.
The U.S. navy has sent several logistics ships for servicing
but a more formal arrangement has yet to be agreed.
Former Western submariners say Cam Ranh's location is
perfect for Vietnam's Kilos.
Not only is it the closest large port to the Spratlys to the
south, it is also within range of the Paracels.
And while much of the South China Sea is shallow and
presents difficult operating conditions for submarines, Cam Ranh
is close to some of the deeper water off the edge of Vietnam's
continental shelf.
"No-one should underestimate the Vietnamese - they have a
clear threat and that gives them an extra incentive," said
Wezeman of SIPRI.
