HANOI, June 16 Vietnam's unlisted lender Techcombank, 19.41 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, plans to issue bonds to raise 6.5 trillion dong ($298.51 million) in 2015, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

While the central bank did not provide any details on the issue, Hanoi-based Techcombank should follow the plan submitted to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), SBV said in a statement on its website. (sbv.gov.vn)

Bond buyers could be individuals or organisations inside and outside Vietnam but Techcombank shall not offer the bonds first to foreign bank branches, credit institutions and their subsidiaries, the central bank said.

Techcombank officials were not immediately available for comment on the issue. ($1=21,775 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)