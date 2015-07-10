HANOI, July 10 The Vietnamese government said on
Friday it has issued an authorisation that would allow
Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) to convert a
debt-laden joint venture business in the country into a wholly
owned operation.
In a report on its news website (chinhphu.vn), the
government said that should it wish to do so, SCB would be clear
to take over the JV, known as VSB, along with its property and
debts, and establish a fully owned business in Vietnam.
VSB, which operates a handful of outlets in Vietnam, was
formed in 1995 by SCB, Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group
and Vietnam's state-owned Agribank, the country's top lender by
assets.
Officials at SCB in Bangkok could not be immediately reached
for comment.
The authorisation comes as the Southeast Asian country seeks
to reform its crowded banking sector, plagued by bad debts after
years of risky lending and non-core investments by state-owned
enterprises that surged when the property market froze.
The State Bank of Vietnam, which would issue guidance on any
SCB deal, has already agreed to eight banking consolidation
deals so far this year.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Additional reporting by Manunphattr
Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)