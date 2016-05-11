(Repeats Wednesday's story with no changes to text)
By My Pham and Idrees Ali
HANOI/WASHINGTON May 11 Vietnam hosts a defence
symposium this week attended by top American arms manufacturers,
ahead of a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama and as
Washington weighs whether to lift an arms embargo on its former
enemy.
Secrecy has surrounded the event staged by the communist
country and attended by firms including Boeing and
Lockheed Martin. It coincides with the biggest arms
buildup in the country since the Vietnam War.
There has been no mention in state-controlled media and
defence reporters are not covering the forum. Efforts by Reuters
to gain permission to attend have been unsuccessful and
Vietnam's defence ministry could not be reached for comment.
Vietnam has accelerated efforts to build a military
deterrent and is the world's eighth largest weapons importer, as
neighbour China intensifies its push to fortify South China Sea
islands it has either occupied or built from scratch.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute think-tank, which tracks defence trade over five-year
periods, Vietnam's total arms imports during 2011-2015
represented a 699 percent jump from 2006-2010.
The Hanoi symposium comes amid debate within the U.S.
administration over whether to respond to Vietnam's longstanding
request to remove an arms embargo that is one of the last major
vestiges of the Vietnam War era.
Washington eased the embargo in late 2014, but has said any
decision to lift it completely would hinge on the extent to
which Vietnam has demonstrated progress in improving its human
rights record. Its top envoy in that field, Tom Malinowski, was
in Hanoi earlier this week.
Vietnam has been in talks with Western and U.S. arms
manufacturers for several years now to boost its fleets of
fighter jets, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft, although
Russia, its traditional supplier, maintains a dominant position.
Industry sources say Hanoi is keen on U.S. weapons yet wary
of the threat of a future embargo even if the current one ends.
The countries do have a common concern in China, however, whose
assertiveness in the South China Sea has alarmed Washington.
Obama is due to start his Vietnam visit on May 22, the first
by a U.S. president in a decade, underlining the rapidly warming
relationship between the countries at a time of testy ties and
growing mistrust between Hanoi and Beijing, which have competing
claims to the Paracel and Spratly islands.
MODERNISATION NEEDS
A spokesman for Lockheed Martin confirmed the company was
attending the Hanoi event.
Boeing is also attending, although the firm made it clear it
was not in contravention of the embargo.
"I would like to point out that any defence-related sales to
Vietnam will follow development of U.S. government policy on
Vietnam," a spokesman said.
"We believe Boeing has capabilities in mobility and
intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance platforms that may
meet Vietnam's modernisation needs."
Those needs have included the purchase of six modern
Kilo-class submarines from Russia equipped with Klub cruise
missiles, Russian-built S-300 surface-to-air missile batteries,
and from Israel, Galil assault rifles and AD-STAR 2888 radars.
Its navy is making Tarantul-class corvettes, known as
Molniyas, modelled on Russian designs and equipped with 16
missiles with a range of 130 km (80 miles).
Though the communist parties that run China and Vietnam
officially have brotherly ties, experts say Beijing's
brinkmanship has forced Vietnam to recalibrate its defence
strategy.
A report in the defence ministry's People's Army Newspaper
Online in March quoted the vice defence minister, Lieutenant
General Nguyen Chi Vinh, as saying Vietnam's relationship with
the United States lacked defence industry cooperation, and Hanoi
wanted Washington "to provide modern, suitable and adaptable
technology".
Its outreach so far has been weighted towards Russia, India
and Israel in procurements, but analysts say it is unlikely to
seek formal military alliances and would stick to its foreign
policy of not relying on a single power.
It has, however, mulled joint exercises with another South
China Sea claimant at odds with China, the Philippines, and has
received recent visits by Singaporean and Japanese warships at
its new international port at Cam Ranh Bay, a strategic
deepwater base that is home to its submarines.
Tim Huxley, a regional security expert at the International
Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, said Vietnam's
interest in getting the arms embargo lifted was not only about
access to U.S. technology, but boosting its bargaining power.
"It reflects concern about what's happening in the South
China Sea and its need to restructure and re-arm, with a greater
emphasis on greater naval and air capability," he said.
"It wants to widen options available and have more choices
in the international market place in terms of range of
technology and its negotiating position."
