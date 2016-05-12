HANOI May 12 Vietnam would welcome the United
States "accelerating" the lifting of a lethal arms embargo,
which would reflect trust between the two countries and
recognition of its needs to defend itself, its foreign ministry
said on Thursday.
The comment by Vietnam comes just over a week ahead of a
visit to Vietnam by U.S. President Barack Obama and amid debate
in Washington over whether to remove the weapons embargo, which
is one of the last major vestiges of the Vietnam War era.
The United States has not indicated publicly it would remove
the embargo and has long said such a move would depend on
Vietnam showing progress on human rights.
"We welcome the United States' acceleration to fully lift
the lethal arms sales ban on Vietnam," the ministry said in
response to Reuters questions.
"This is consistent with the development trend of the
comprehensive partnership ... demonstrating trust between the
two countries."
(Reporting by Hanoi bureau; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by
Robert Birsel)