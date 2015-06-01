By David Alexander
HANOI, June 1 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
discussed his call for an end to island-building in the South
China Sea during talks on Monday with his Vietnamese
counterpart, who told a news conference Vietnam had not been
expanding its islands.
Carter and minister Phung Quang Thanh also signed a Joint
Vision Statement to guide future military cooperation between
the two former foes, who fought a 1955-1975 war and only
normalized relations 20 years ago.
As part of the expanding cooperation, Carter announced the
United States would help Vietnam establish a site to train its
troops to participate in U.N. peacekeeping operations and would
send a U.S. expert on peacekeeping to the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi.
On Sunday, Carter visited the Vietnamese navy headquarters
and coast guard headquarters and pledged $18 million to help
Vietnam buy U.S. patrol boats.
Carter, who is on his second visit to Asia since becoming
defence secretary earlier this year, has been urging countries
in the region to stop island-building efforts in disputed,
resource-rich regions of the South China Sea.
He reiterated that call at the Shangri-La Dialogue security
conference on Saturday, and discussed it with Thanh during their
meetings on Monday.
Carter told the Shangri-La summit China was threatening
security in the region with its maritime construction but
acknowledged that other claimant countries to the disputed sea
were also at fault.
"Vietnam has recently conducted consolidation on the islands
under Vietnam's sovereignty," Thanh told reporters later, noting
that Vietnamese troops were stationed on nine "floating islands"
and 12 "submerged islands" in the region.
"On the floating islands, we conducted embankment
(consolidation) to prevent them from waves and erosion, to
ensure safety for the people and the soldiers stationed on the
islands," he said.
"On the submerged islands we only built small houses, which
can accommodate a few people and we are not expanding. The scope
and characteristic of our work is purely civilian."
Submerged islands feature underwater reefs, while floating
islands are those with surfaces above the water surface or which
can be built from submerged islands by adding steel structure,
soil, rocks and concrete.
