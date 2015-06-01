(Adds details, background, quotes)
By David Alexander
HANOI, June 1 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
discussed his call for an end to island-building in the South
China Sea in talks on Monday with his Vietnamese counterpart,
who said Vietnam had not expanded its islands but had done work
to prevent wave erosion.
The response appeared to fall short of the immediate halt to
land reclamation activity and further militarization of the
islands that Carter sought in an initial appeal last week in
Hawaii, and again at a security conference in Singapore.
Carter told a joint news conference with Defense Minister
Phung Quang Thanh that he and the general had discussed his
proposal for a permanent halt to reclamation and militarization
of the islands and that Vietnam was considering the idea.
The U.S. defense secretary, who is on an 11-day trip to the
Asia-Pacific, has focused on maritime security in his public
remarks amid concerns about the implications of China's massive
island-building effort, which has added 2,000 acres (809
hectares) of land in about 18 months, most of it this year.
Carter has acknowledged that other countries have conducted
reclamation projects in the region, including partners like
Vietnam, and urged them all to stop. But he said China's
activity had outstripped the others and was undermining
security, a charge that Beijing has rejected.
At the news conference, Thanh and Carter were questioned
whether the U.S. defense chief had asked Vietnam to stop land
reclamation activity. Thanh said the two sides had discussed the
issue.
"Vietnam has recently conducted consolidation on the islands
under Vietnam's sovereignty," Thanh told reporters, noting that
Vietnamese troops were stationed on nine "floating islands" and
12 "submerged islands" in the region.
"On the floating islands, we conducted embankment
(consolidation) to prevent them from waves and erosion, to
ensure safety for the people and the soldiers stationed on the
islands," he said.
"On the submerged islands, we only built small houses, which
can accommodate a few people and we are not expanding. The scope
and characteristic of our work is purely civilian."
Submerged islands feature underwater reefs, while floating
islands are those with surfaces above the water or which can be
built from submerged islands, by adding steel structure, soil,
rocks and concrete.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
later that Vietnam distinguishes its activity from that of
China's, saying that it conducts work to maintain buildings
erected some time ago and work to prevent wave erosion.
The official indicated that Carter would like to have
clearer distinctions between what is new construction that would
be barred and what is maintenance that might be permitted.
Carter and Thanh also signed a Joint Vision Statement to
guide future military cooperation between the former foes, who
fought a 1955-1975 war and only normalized ties 20 years ago.
As part of the expanding cooperation, Carter announced the
United States would help Vietnam set up a site to train troops
for U.N. peacekeeping operations and would send a U.S. expert on
peacekeeping to Hanoi.
On Sunday, Carter visited the Vietnamese navy and coast
guard headquarters and pledged $18 million to help Vietnam buy
U.S. patrol boats.
