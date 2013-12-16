(Recasts with broader assistance package, comment, background)
By Lesley Wroughton
HANOI Dec 16 The United States on Monday
offered $32.5 million in assistance to Southeast Asian nations,
more than half to Vietnam, to boost maritime security, which
comes as tension grows with China over rival claims in the South
China Sea.
On his first visit to Vietnam as secretary of state, John
Kerry denied that the assistance had anything to do with China.
He however called for "intensified negotiations and diplomatic
initiatives" between China and Japan on resolving differences in
the East China Sea.
Kerry said up to $18 million of the funds would go toward
strengthening Vietnam's coastal patrols to help its coastguard
react quicker to search and rescue missions, and for disasters.
The funding would also be used to buy five "fast" patrol boats
for Vietnam's coastguard in 2014, he added.
"This announcement has nothing to do with a recent
announcement by any other country," Kerry told a joint news
conference with his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh.
"This is part of a gradual and deliberate expansion that has
been planned for some period of time which we have been working
on," he said, adding: "This is really an ongoing policy and not
some kind of quickly-conceived reaction" to increased tension.
Still, Kerry said the United States opposed "coercion and
aggressive tactics" to advance territorial claims, saying any
disputes should be resolved through international institutions.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, overlapping in different places with claims made by Taiwan,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The United States has said it is neutral in the dispute -
centered on China's historic claim of waters deep in the
maritime heart of Southeast Asia - but is determined to preserve
peace and ensure that sea-lanes vital for the world economy are
not hindered.
China also has disputes with Japan and South Korea over
different sets of tiny islands in the East China Sea.
HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS
While announcing closer cooperation between the United
States and Vietnam on a range of issues from the economy to
education, climate change and trade, Kerry said he had raised
U.S. concerns with Minh over Vietnam's human rights record.
"This is something we talked about openly and frankly ...
Vietnam needs to show continued progress on human rights and
freedoms, including the freedom of religion, the freedom of
expression and freedom of association," he said.
A group of 47 lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives
wrote to Kerry before his visit to Vietnam urging him to tie
trade talks to progress on human rights.
Vietnam is part of a group of a dozen countries negotiating
the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. A deal would
establish a free-trade bloc stretching from Vietnam to Chile and
Japan, encompassing some 800 million people and almost 40
percent of the global economy.
"There is some progress that is being made and we would
encourage more progress to be made," Kerry said referring to
Vietnam's record on rights.
"This is an ongoing conversation, absolutely."
Kerry said he had raised individual cases of abuse during
his meeting with Minh, although he gave no further details. "We
had a very direct and healthy exchange about this," he said.
Minh described his meeting with Kerry as "constructive" and
acknowledged differences with the United States over rights.
"The secretary and I also agreed that the two sides maintain
candid and constructive dialogue on issues of differences
including human rights," he said, speaking through an
interpreter.
