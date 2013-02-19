BRIEF- Japan Rental Housing Investments acquires properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1
Feb 19 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Vingroup Joint Stock Co , Vietnam's biggest listed property developer:
Unit: million dong
Item 2012 2011
Revenues 7,908,016 2,313,739
Gross profit 2,655,063 1,471,471
Net profit 1,846,667 1,073,560
Shares of the Hanoi-based firm were up 1.52 percent at 67,000 dong ($3.2) each at 0356 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 31 The banker at the other end of the phone line was furious, recalled Shanghai lawyer Wang Chaoyu. A pile of steel pledged as collateral for a loan of almost $3 million from his bank, China CITIC, had vanished from a warehouse on the outskirts of the city.