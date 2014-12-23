HANOI Dec 23 Vietcombank expects lending to pick up this year to an annual growth of 15 percent, above the expansion of the entire sector, an executive said on Tuesday.

The country's biggest listed lender by market value, 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group, reported lending jumped 14.5 percent last year.

Vietnam's credit growth this year is expected to quicken slightly to 13 percent, in line with its annual target, after an expansion of 12.52 percent in 2013, a senior central banker said earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)