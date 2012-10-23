Oct 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) in the first nine months of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item (*) Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011

Total assets 416,217,334 336,005,705

Gross profit 4,222,397 4,383,885

Net profit 3,237,428 3,308,635

(*) The results are of the parent bank only.

Shares of the Hanoi-based lender were up 0.41 percent at 24,200 dong ($1.16) each at 0312 GMT. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)