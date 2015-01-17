HANOI Jan 17 Vietcombank, Vietnam's top listed
bank by market value, made a gross profit of 5.68 trillion dong
($266 million) last year, up 2 percent from 2013 and beating its
own target, thanks to faster lending and expanded services, the
bank said in a statement.
Loans by the Hanoi-based lender grew 17.68 percent last year
to 324 trillion dong, above the 13 percent credit growth of the
country's banking sector and also faster than its 14.82 percent
lending rise in 2013, said the statement on Vietcombank's web
site. (vietcombank.com.vn)
Its bad debt stood at 2.29 percent of loans at the end of
last year, or 0.4 percentage point lower than in 2013, while its
market share for handling Vietnam's export and import payments
expanded 0.7 percent to 16.32 percent in the same period.
Vietcombank, fully known as the Bank for Foreign Trade of
Vietnam, 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank, a
unit of Mizuho Financial Group, had earlier projected
its gross profit at 5.5 trillion dong in 2014.
Vietcombank could merge with unlisted Saigon Bank for
Industry and Trade this year, part of the mergers expected as
Vietnam seeks to clean up the fragmented banking sector, weighed
down by bad loans after a decade of rapid expansion.
($1=21,315 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by)